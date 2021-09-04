Two men shot while walking down street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is investigating a double shooting that happened overnight.
The call came in around 1:43 a.m. Friday that a shooting occurred in the first block of Greenwood Drive. That's off of West Mercury Boulevard and Aberdeen Road.
Officers at the scene found a 17-year-old man and a 21-year-old man who were both hit by gunfire.
Both men were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police said the two men were shot while walking down Greenwood Drive. A motive is still under investigation.
