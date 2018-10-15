HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning on Interstate 64 in Hampton.

Investigators say two people -- a man and a boy -- were hurt by shattered glass after someone fired on their vehicle while traveling eastbound on the interstate near Mercury Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

Right now police do not know where those bullets came from.

Both victims are already out of the hospital.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

