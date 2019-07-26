HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police have closed part of Pembroke Avenue because of a three-vehicle crash.

The Hampton Police Division tweeted Friday that all traffic lanes of E. Pembroke Avenue between Holly Street and Boxwood Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash.

Police said they received multiple calls at 3:08 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash that had just happened.

Initial investigation revealed that a gray Toyota sedan was traveling westbound on E. Pembroke Avenue when it was hit by a red Ford SUV and then hit a second time by a white box truck.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue to be treated for life-threatening injuries and the driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No one has been charged for the crash yet. The crash is still being investigated by members of the Hampton Division's Reconstruction Team.

They did not say how long the road is expected to be closed.

Police ask that drivers use an alternate route as they investigate the crash.