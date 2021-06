The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of N. King Street. A 46-year-old man and another person were taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

HAMPTON, Va. — Two people are fighting for their lives after a shooting in Hampton overnight.

The call came in after 1 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of North King Street at Prosper Apartments

A 46-year-old man and another person were taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.