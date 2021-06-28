Two teens injured in shootings in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left two teens hurt Sunday night.
The shooting was called in around 10:23 p.m. in the 500 block of Homestead Avenue.
Officers found an 18-year-old man who had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
A 16-year-old boy was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.
Police said the 18-year-old was hit by gunfire during an altercation on Homestead Avenue. The 16-year-old boy was shot on Shell Road.
Police said both incidents are possibly connected.
The shootings are still being investigated.
