Traffic delays expected in Hampton following two-vehicle crash

Officers say traffic delays are expected at the intersection of N. Armistead Ave. and Tide Mill Ln. A vehicle was overturned.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police say should drivers expect traffic delays in Hampton Tuesday morning. That's if they are traveling near the West Mercury Boulevard area.

The Hampton Police Division tweeted that two vehicles crashed at the intersection of North Armistead Avenue and Tide Mill Lane. It's a few streets away from W. Mercury Blvd.

Officers have not provided any details on possible injuries at this time.