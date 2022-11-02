"We are searching for a live person until they’re proven not to be" | Two weeks after Codi's disappearance, volunteers continue search

A dozen volunteers searched the wooded area around the Boo Williams Sportsplex on Saturday morning.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a separate story on Codi that aired on February 11, 2022.

Members of the Hampton Roads community continue their search for missing four-year-old Codi Bigsby.

Saturday morning, a group of volunteers once again teamed up to search the woods surrounding the Boo Williams Sportsplex.

On Facebook, Joe Slabinski of Water Team Inc. told followers that this latest search marks the second week his team has searched for Codi.

The child's father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31.

Water Team Inc. is a military veteran non-profit search and rescue group.

“I think in Hampton Roads, we’ve all adopted Codi as our own," Slabinski said. "And if nothing else, it’s a life that needs help.”

Slabinski said the group has already searched a lot of wooded areas and waterways in Hampton, and they plan to cover more in the days ahead.

He said that given the amount of time since Codi was reported missing, his team plans to expand search efforts across the Peninsula.

“We basically embody the impression we are searching for a live person until they’re proven not to be," Slabinski said.

His group doubled back to the Boo Williams Sportsplex because it was too big to search the first time.

The organization relies entirely on donations.

Slabinski said they are always looking for volunteers, and donations are always appreciated.