HAMPTON, Va. — Tuesday marks two years since Keir and Chloe Johnson disappeared.

The mom and her eight-month-old baby vanished in Hampton on April 30, 2017. Keir had plans to take her daughter to Buckroe Beach that day.

Detectives found her car in Newport News one week later.

The Newport New Police released the following statement on Monday, a day ahead of the two-year anniversary:

We do not have anyone available to speak about the case. Because the investigation remains active and ongoing, we are unable to discuss it.

As we approach the two year anniversary, our hearts and thoughts remain with the family during this difficult time of remembering Keir and Chloe.

The family has been desperate for answers since.

Last year, police said they have been working with federal investigators on the case and that 5,000 hours of investigation have been logged.

The Newport News Police Foundation is putting up a $25,000 reward in the hope that someone will come forward with information. Last January, Smithfield Foods added an additional $10,000 to the reward fund.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Keir and Chloe call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.