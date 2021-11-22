More than 200 turkeys, fixings gone in a flash at Tyrod Taylor Foundation giveaway

The need for a warm meal is greater than ever. Taylor said her son will never forget his hometown.

HAMPTON, Va. — The spirit of Thanksgiving was clear in Hampton Roads on Monday.

People with NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s foundation spent the afternoon giving out holiday meals. Taylor is a Hampton native.

Volunteers with the Tyrod Taylor Foundation had more than 200 turkeys to give away.

“We are just happy to be here, be able to be with our families,” said volunteer April Smith. “So, a little rain is not stopping nothing.”

The foundation partnered with Kroger to hand out a Thanksgiving spread.

“Green beans, sweet potatoes, bread, stuffing,” said Hampton Kroger store leader Billy Milton.

Taylor couldn’t make it, but his mother Trina Taylor said this is a tradition they want to keep going.

“People are in need,” Taylor said. “A lot of people have situations, circumstances. We just want to be able to bless the community.”

A line of cars wrapped around Darling Stadium. A seemingly endless demand for food. The last turkey was gone just an hour into what was supposed to be a three-hour event.

The need for a warm meal is greater than ever. Taylor said her son will never forget his hometown.

“We thank all our supporters, volunteers, everyone who came out,” Taylor said. “We are really appreciative and want to wish everybody a Happy Thanksgiving.”

Taylor keeps the giveaways and events going all year round.