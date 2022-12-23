Group holds toy giveaway in Buckroe Beach

Volunteers put smiles on the faces of kids in one Hampton neighborhood that suffered a devastating tragedy earlier this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — The holiday spirit is in full swing across Hampton Roads.

On Friday, volunteers put smiles on the faces of kids in one Hampton neighborhood that suffered a devastating tragedy earlier this year.

"United We Stand of Hampton Roads" gave out toys to children in the Buckroe Beach area, where Codi Bigsby is from.

The 4-year-old was reported missing back in January. The community has spent months searching for Codi and keeping his name alive.

That's why the group's founder said he wanted to make sure they got a dose of holiday cheer.

"I just felt like I wanted to give back to this community... to the kids in this neighborhood, specifically, because we're out here," said Klalil Cribb. "Not just my organization, but others are still hoping that we can find Codi."