U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ready to convert Hampton Roads Convention Center into medical care space

The Hampton Roads Convention Center was one of three facilities selected to become a field hospital due to COVID-19.

HAMPTON, Va. — Soon, the Hampton Roads Convention Center will turn into a field hospital to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

It's one of three buildings across Virginia the Norfolk District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will convert into an alternate care facility. The facility will provide much needed space for hospital beds during this pandemic.

Crews will make several adjustments to the building to turn it into a working hospital, including stations for medical personnel, pharmacies, and patient care areas.

The COVID-19 Joint Information Center sent 13News Now a statement that said, “Setting up an alternate care facility is a complex situation. All agencies involved, including FEMA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, VDEM, VDH, and the Virginia National Guard, along with local and regional partners, continue to work to refine what the facilities require to meet the needs of the area healthcare providers.”

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck said the Army Corps walked through the building last week.

“We are happy this center can be used,” Tuck said. “Hampton is centrally located so this is an opportunity to benefit the whole region.”

Tuck said the city is in negotiations with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to determine how long it'll need to use the building, or if they need to extend the initial request of around six months.

Tuck said while the city is happy to join the fight, he hopes the building is returned as a functioning convention center.

“This facility was built with the idea that one day it can be used as an emergency shelter,” Tuck said. “We don't want so many changes that we have to go back and make repairs.”