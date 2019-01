HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton man was sentenced to a year in prison for bribery on January 7.

According to court documents, 61-year-old Darryl Harding, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, was receiving money to driver packages containing marijuana from Seattle to addresses in Hampton on his mail route.

Harding would intercept the packages and deliver them to members of a conspiracy in return for cash. Harding was paid as much as $300 for each package he delivered.