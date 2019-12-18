HAMPTON, Va. — It’s a historic landmark with buildings dating back to the 1800s, but this weekend, parts of it were vandalized.

Hampton police are searching for the people responsible for spray painting graffiti onto buildings at Fort Monroe.

“That’s the unfortunate aspect that people just don’t respect the significance of the place,” said Fort Monroe Authority Deputy Executive Director John Hutcheson.

“The vast majority of people that come to Fort Monroe are law-abiding citizens that appreciate the opportunity to visit. Unfortunately, there are a few people that don’t respect the history of the place and have decided to use it as a paint backdrop.”

Fort Monroe’s private security found the graffiti as part of their regular patrol, on Sunday morning. They believe it happened overnight on Saturday.

Three buildings were tagged, including one historic building inside the fort itself.

Hutcheson said this isn’t the first time their buildings have been tagged.

“I think there’s been... this is the third but certainly, the most significant of the graffiti that we’ve had in the 10 years that I’ve been here,” Hutcheson said.

It's significant because the fluorescent spray paint that was used is more difficult to remove.

Crews can’t use pressure washers on the historic buildings without compromising the granite and brick. So, they use an expensive chemical to remove the paint, a process that can take weeks.

“Fluorescent paint is more difficult to remove than if you just go buy a can of regular spray paint from Home Depot," he said. "It takes multiple applications of the product that we use to remove the paint, and this one is much more widespread, the number of buildings affected is higher.”

The graffiti isn’t the only problem.

“We have seen a recent uptick in vandalism. In addition to the graffiti, we’ve had rocks thrown through windows,” Hutcheson said. “It’s unfortunate because most of these buildings are more than 100 years old.”

He said Authority officials are working with Hampton Police to have officers supplement their private security patrols at night while detectives continue to investigate.

“We would estimate it’s juveniles based on the type of wording and some of the images that were drawn," Hutcheson said. "It appears to be something that you might expect a juvenile to do.”