Police are continuing to investigate an early morning homicide in Hampton.

Officers were called to the area of Duluth Court and Juanita Drive around 2:49 a.m. for a report of a possible stolen vehicle.

Arriving police instead found a man inside a green Volvo sedan suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. The victim's identity is being withheld, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Neighbors in the Newmarket area said it's a quiet neighborhood.

Tonya Oglesby said the crime scene is along the path her son takes to get to his school bus.

"I feel shocked, really shocked," she said. "We don't see anything like this in the neighborhood. It's very quiet. Most of the people that live here have been here for about 50 plus years."

Michael Thomas said he grew up along Duluth Court. His parents live four houses down from where the shooting took place. He said, "There is crime everywhere, but it kind of hits home when it's close to your parents."

Police do not have any suspects at this time, and ask that if you know anything about this shooting, to please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

