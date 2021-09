The White House announced on Wednesday that the reason for the visit will be released soon.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Hampton on Friday.

Today, Harris is in California to show her support for Democratic Governor nominee Gavin Newsom as he continues to campaign for his gubernatorial recall election, which is September 14.

Harris last tweeted this on Tuesday:

California, voting is underway! Let’s keep @GavinNewsom fighting for Californians in Sacramento and keep the state and nation moving forward.



Vote NO on the recall. Sign your envelope and return your mail-in ballot or vote in person by September 14. pic.twitter.com/KAZPt1vzJ1 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 7, 2021