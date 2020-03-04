Virginia Peninsula Foodbank holding drive-thru food giveaway in Hampton

The drive-thru food giveaway is from 10 a.m. to noon at Darling Stadium, 4111 Victoria Boulevard. Congresswoman Elaine Luria will be at the community food drive.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is holding another drive-thru food distribution giveaway on Friday in Hampton.

The drive-thru food giveaway is from 10 a.m. to noon at Darling Stadium, 4111 Victoria Boulevard.

As a way to ensure safety and maintain social distancing, you must stay in your car.

No walkups are allowed. The foodbank workers will place food in the car trunk.

There were hundreds of cars lined up in the parking lot hours before the first giveaway began in Newport News on Wednesday.

Volunteers served close to 500 families that day and 375 of the 473 households that volunteers served were new to the Foodbank.

They were not in the Foodbank's system prior to Wednesday.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria will join the community food drive along with Commissioner Tiffany Boyle.

Both will work with community partners to address food insecurity in Hampton Roads during the COVID-19 pandemic.