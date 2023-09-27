Virginia Peninsula Foodbank comes to Hampton, hands out food at drive-thru event

Organizers said the event was very much needed in the community — and across Hampton Roads.

HAMPTON, Va. — With the potential for additional economic hardships on the horizon, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is stepping in to help families in need.

There's a drive-thru food distribution event at the Hampton Coliseum on Wednesday. Distribution began at 10 a.m. and will go until supplies last.

Organizers said the event was very much needed in the community — and across Hampton Roads.

Residents who couldn't make it out to the distribution are encouraged to visit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank's website for a list of partner agencies or call 757-596-7188 for information on other support available.

With a government shutdown possible, federally-funded programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, are in jeopardy.

Nearly 900,000 Virginians are enrolled in SNAP benefits each month, while more than 127,000 women and children rely on the WIC program, according to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.

Eddie Oliver, the executive director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, told 13News Now that a government shutdown would have major impacts on residents in the Hampton Roads area.