Virginia State Police investigate interstate shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 14, 2022.

Virginia State Police are investigating an interstate shooting that left a person injured in Hampton.

According to a news release, police were called at 10:58 p.m. on Tuesday that there had been a shooting on I-64 near N. King Street and LaSalle Avenue.

An initial investigation revealed that the victim's car, a blue Nissan sedan, had been driving westbound when someone from a passing car shot at the passenger window.

A person was injured, and their name and condition haven't been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.