Virginia State Police investigate interstate shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 14, 2022.
Virginia State Police are investigating an interstate shooting that left a person injured in Hampton.
According to a news release, police were called at 10:58 p.m. on Tuesday that there had been a shooting on I-64 near N. King Street and LaSalle Avenue.
An initial investigation revealed that the victim's car, a blue Nissan sedan, had been driving westbound when someone from a passing car shot at the passenger window.
A person was injured, and their name and condition haven't been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you were in the area during or before this incident and have any information that could help police find the suspect(s), call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email it to questions@vsp.virginia.gov