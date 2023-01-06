Driver sideswipes state trooper's car in Hampton

Virginia State Police said a trooper was in the middle of a traffic stop on Interstate 64 when a car ran off the road and sideswiped the trooper's car.

HAMPTON, Va. — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a Virginia State Police trooper's car in Hampton.

State police said a trooper was in the middle of a traffic stop on Interstate 64 when a car ran off the road and sideswiped the trooper's car. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound lanes at the North King Street Bridge near Rip Rap Road.

No one was hurt.

Investigators said the driver of the car, 20-year-old Michael Lewis Junior of Newport News, was exiting the right lane when he hit the trooper's car.