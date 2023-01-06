Driver sideswipes state trooper's car in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a Virginia State Police trooper's car in Hampton.
State police said a trooper was in the middle of a traffic stop on Interstate 64 when a car ran off the road and sideswiped the trooper's car. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound lanes at the North King Street Bridge near Rip Rap Road.
No one was hurt.
Investigators said the driver of the car, 20-year-old Michael Lewis Junior of Newport News, was exiting the right lane when he hit the trooper's car.
The trooper learned Lewis had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and took him into custody. Lewis was charged with failure to maintain lane and no valid operator's license, along with failure to appear.