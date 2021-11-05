Hit-and-run driver crashes into Virginia State Police vehicle on I-64 in Hampton

A driver fled the scene after crashing into a trooper's vehicle on Interstate 64, just west of Mallory Street.

Authorities are looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a Virginia State Police vehicle near Mallory Street Thursday night.

Police said they were called around 10 p.m. to help Smart Traffic officials with a disabled vehicle and disorderly individual in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64.

When troopers arrived at the scene they parked their marked vehicle in front of the Smart Traffic vehicle, and both had on emergency lights with equipment activated.

While the trooper was standing on the side of the road assisting with the disabled vehicle, another unknown vehicle driving by, crashed into the troopers car and kept going. The driver failed to stop, heading westbound on I-64.

No one was injured from the crash.