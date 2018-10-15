HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police are investigating two separate shootings in Hampton.

The two shootings occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, October 15 on I-64 between Hampton Roads Center Parkway and Mercury Boulevard.

In the first shooting, a man claimed he was shot as he was traveling home on the interstate but didn't notice until he arrived home. The victim went to Riverside Regional Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

In the second shooting, five people, including two kids, were traveling eastbound on the highway when their car was hit several times by gunfire. No one was hit by a bullet, but one passenger sustained minor injuries from the broken glass and was treated at Sentara CarePlex Hospital.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Chesapeake Field Office is handling the investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or dial #77 on your cell phone. You can also email information to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

