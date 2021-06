State trooper said the crash happened on the northbound side of the roadway, north of Power Plant Parkway.

HAMPTON, Va. — State troopers said one person died in a hit-and-run incident that took place on the interstate Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 664, north of Power Plant Parkway.