Virginia State Police investigating three-vehicle crash on MMBT

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating after multiple vehicles crashed on the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police said they got a call on Wednesday, March 24 around 6:30 a.m. about a crash that occurred on Interstate 664 northbound, involving three vehicles.

Officers said a 37-year-old man, the driver of a 2019 Ford F250 hit the back of a 2017 Acura ILX after having a medical emergency behind the wheel.

The Acura was then shoved into the next lane, causing it to sideswipe a 2017 Ford Fusion. This is when it was hit again by the Ford F250 and landed on top of the bridge wall.

Police said the driver of the Acura and Ford F250 were taken to Riverside General Hospital and are expected to be okay. Both of their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The man driving the F250 was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control of the vehicle.