HAMPTON, Va. — Volunteers lined up on North King Street Sunday to pick up trash and raise awareness about environmental protection.

About 50 volunteers from International WeLoveU Foundation collaborated with Hampton's Clean City Commission and cleaned one mile of the street.

The volunteers "aspire to provide a cleaner environment for the citizens by working with the city commission," a news release said.

WeLoveU Clean WORLD Movement has worked with the commission on multiple occasions.

For more information on the International WeLoveU Foundation, visit weloveuusa.org.

