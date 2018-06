HAMPTON, Va., (WVEC) -- Bluebird Gap Farm is asking residents to name its newest additions — two pygmy goats.

The public can pick from the following names: Sherlock and Watson, Starsky and Hutch, or Zig and Zag.

The farm is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and has around 150 domestic and wild animals, including horses, cows, pigs, goats, and chickens.

The farm is also home to birds of prey, whitetail deer, llamas, alpacas, tortoises, peacocks, rabbits, and waterfowl.

