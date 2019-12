HAMPTON, Va. — A water main break shut down a part of East Pembroke Avenue between Woodland Road and Oakcrest Drive.

Hampton Police Division said in a tweet that the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

A video shows water flooding the road near residents' homes.

According to Hampton Roads Transit, Routes 109 and 405 buses will detour until further notice.

