NORFOLK, Va. — The Annual toy drive hosted by the Wealth Ascension Group and Perfect Styles supports Children’s of the Kings Daughters and Toys for Tots. The group will be collecting toy donations on December 14 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event will take place at the McGrew Towers Conference Center in Hampton, Virginia. It will feature door prizes, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle.

This event has been happening for the past six years.

Last year’s fundraising efforts gave toy donations to CHKD and Toys for Tots worth about $500 and a cash donation of $1,200 was given. The fundraising goal for 2019 is to exceed last year’s numbers by 20 percent.

All are welcome to come out and join the fun-filled evening or provide a donation online here. This year’s guest speaker is Senator Mamie E. Locke, Senate of Virginia, Democrat, District 2.

This year will include the 1st Community Service Award and details of how future awards will be determined and awarded.

To purchase tickets click here or call Joe at 757-342-5862 or Marcia at 757-450-6989.