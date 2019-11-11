HAMPTON, Va. — Every Wednesday evening at Langley Speedway, racers bring out their street-legal cars for friendly competition and a shot at bragging rights. The cars vary from tuned-up sports cars to junkyard creations.

The night starts with time trials to see which is the fastest stand-alone vehicle. Then, things switch to head-to-head drag racing!

The weekly event has been going for more than a decade, and some of the racers have been coming out every year since it began.

Wacky Wednesday has no shortage of spectators either.

Family, friends, and fans of racing consistently come out to Langley, cheering on local racers who show off their homemade vehicles and compete. Many drivers say they've become lifelong friends through Wacky Wednesday. They always look out for each other on and off the track!

Wacky Wednesday's 2019 season wrapped up, but the next season will start up in the spring of 2020.