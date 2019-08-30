HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is trying to track down people involved in a shooting Thursday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a 911 call about shots fired in the area of West Pembroke Avenue and Old Aberdeen Road.

Responding officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries were determined to be superficial and non-life threatening.

Detectives learned the victim was walking in the area when he was struck by gunfire. On top of that, officers found a vehicle in a nearby ditch that was also struck by gunfire. The operator of that vehicle was found, uninjured.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.