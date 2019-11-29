HAMPTON, Va. — You can enjoy $1 rides at the historic Hampton Carousel during the holiday season.

Winter Whimsy runs through Dec. 29, Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It's closed on Mondays and Christmas.

Visitors pay only $1 to ride on the carousel and they also get a free candy cane.

The carousel horses are decorated with holiday-themed adornments so your photos for Instagram and Facebook will look legit.

The Hampton Carousel is located in Carousel Park, 602 Settlers Landing Road.

For more events in Hampton, visit Hampton History Museum's Facebook page.

