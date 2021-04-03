Woman arrested after Hampton carjacking investigation, police chase

An 18-year-old Hampton woman allegedly stole a 66-year-old's car at gunpoint, then led police on a chase before crashing. Thursday afternoon, charges were pending.

HAMPTON, Va. — Thursday afternoon, the Hampton Police Division was called to investigate a carjacking, where someone stole a 66-year-old woman's car at gunpoint.

They said an 18-year-old Hampton woman is facing charges for the robbery.

A release from the division said earlier Thursday afternoon, the victim was getting out of her car when the suspect walked up and demanded it.

The suspect drove off in the green 200 Honda Civic with Virginia plates, but police found the car with someone still behind the wheel.

A spokesperson for the division said they signaled for the driver to pull over, but the suspect allegedly ignored their emergency equipment. The Civic led officers on a brief chase.

Police said they caught the suspect when the Civic crashed into another vehicle near Roane Drive and West Gilbert Street. Nobody was hurt.