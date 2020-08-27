Woman bicyclist killed in Hampton hit-and-run

HAMPTON, Va. — Police say a woman is dead following a hit-and-run accident Wednesday night in Hampton.
According to the Hampton Police Division, officers received the call at 8:30 p.m. on the Mellen Street Bridge.
An adult woman who had been riding a bicycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no immediate word on a possible suspect or vehicle description.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.