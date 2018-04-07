HAMPTON, Va., (WVEC) -- Police said someone killed a woman in the 1000 block of East Pembroke Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency dispatchers originally received a call about a shooting in the area. Shortly after officers arrived, they said a woman had died.
13News Now's Niko Clemmons is there and will be updating the story as more information is available.
Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.
© 2018 WVEC