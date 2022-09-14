Woman dies after being struck by car in Hampton

Officers found 67-year-old Jo Ann Harris in the 1600 block of Briarfield Road with critical injuries. Harris was taken to the hospital where she died.

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman was hit by a car while trying to cross the road in Hampton Wednesday night.

According to the Hampton Police Division, it happened just after 8:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Briarfield Road.

At the scene, officers found 67-year-old Jo Ann Harris in the road with critical injuries. Harris was taken to the hospital where she died.

According to HPD, Harris was trying to cross the road when she was hit by a car traveling westbound on Briarfield Road. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.