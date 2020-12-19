Woman dies, man injured after being shot at gas station in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died and a man was left hurt after they were both shot overnight at a gas station in Hampton.
Hampton Police said they were called to a double shooting that occurred around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday at the Sunoco gas station in the 2000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.
A 33-year-old woman died after being taken to the hospital to be treated for her gunshot wound, according to officers.
The other victim, a 41-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital to be treated after being shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they believe both victims who were shot were sitting in the car prior to the shooting.
The incident is under investigation and no further details have been reported at this time.