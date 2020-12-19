Woman dies, man injured after being shot at gas station in Hampton

Police are investigating and said they believe both the man and the woman were each sitting in the car when they were shot at the Sunoco on West Mercury Blvd.

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died and a man was left hurt after they were both shot overnight at a gas station in Hampton.

Hampton Police said they were called to a double shooting that occurred around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday at the Sunoco gas station in the 2000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

A 33-year-old woman died after being taken to the hospital to be treated for her gunshot wound, according to officers.

The other victim, a 41-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital to be treated after being shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Hampton Police are on scene of a double shooting in the 2000 block of W. Mercury Blvd. One victim was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. One victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Nothing further at this time. pic.twitter.com/3XXZwtAd80 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) December 19, 2020

Police said they believe both victims who were shot were sitting in the car prior to the shooting.