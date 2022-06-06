Woman hurt after shooting near Fort Monroe in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday and left a woman hurt.
Officers got the call to respond to the 400 block of Fenwick Road at 7:43 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital, and she's expected to be okay.
An initial investigation revealed that she had been hurt during an altercation in a parking lot nearby.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an online tip by clicking here.