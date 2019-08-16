HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting Thursday night that left one woman seriously hurt.

The call of a shooting came in around 11:17 p.m. in the 100 block of Twin Lakes Circle.

After investigating, police learned 40-year-old Anthony Jackson was mishandling a gun when it went off. The bullet hit a woman.

Police said officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Her injuries are considered life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital.

On Friday, the victim’s injury has been updated to non-life threatening and she remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Jackson was arrested and charged with Reckless Handling of a Firearm and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

