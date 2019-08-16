HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting Thursday night that left one woman seriously hurt.

The call of a shooting came in around 11:17 p.m. in the 100 block of Twin Lakes Circle.

Police said officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Her injuries are considered life-threatening.

She was taken to a hospital.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

