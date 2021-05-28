Woman shot, hurt in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police is investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital Friday.
The call came in around 2:47 a.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of Chamberlain Avenue.
There, officers found a 41-year-old woman who had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Investigators say the woman was shot by an unknown person(s) while in her home.
Police are still investigating the incident.
If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.