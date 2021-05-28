Woman shot, hurt in Hampton

Officers found a 41-year-old woman who had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police is investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital Friday.

The call came in around 2:47 a.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of Chamberlain Avenue.

There, officers found a 41-year-old woman who had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Investigators say the woman was shot by an unknown person(s) while in her home.

Police are still investigating the incident.