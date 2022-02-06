Woman walks into hospital with gunshot wound after shooting in Hampton

An initial investigation revealed that the scene was on the first block of Granella Street.

The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting after a woman walked into a hospital on Saturday morning.

According to a news release, police got a call at 10:41 a.m. about the woman, who had been shot and was receiving treatment for her injuries.

She's expected to be okay, and her name hasn't been released at this time.

The motive of the shooting is under investigation.