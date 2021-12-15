Wreaths Across America Day ceremony to be held in Hampton

Hampton National Cemetery will host a wreath-laying event on Dec. 18 to honor our country's fallen service members.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Dec. 20, 2020.

The Hampton National Cemetery is hosting an event on Saturday to honor those who served our country.

It's the annual wreath-laying ceremony for National Wreaths Across America Day that's being held on Dec. 18.

The mission of the event is to remember, honor and teach about the service members who died while serving in the United States military. The veterans' wreaths will be placed on their headstones.

Virginia's Delegate-Elect A.C. Cordoza (91st District) will be the keynote speaker at the event. Other local leaders are also expected to attend such as Sheryl Bice, the Regional President of the Navy Wives Club of America.

The Honorable Mathew T. Quinn, Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs, will also be at the event.

Hampton is one of more than 2,700 Wreaths Across America locations across the country. Volunteers in the area and fundraising groups have made it possible by teaming up to raise money for the event.