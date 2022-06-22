Man dies after being hit by car in Hampton, police say

The crash happened near the intersection of West Pembroke Avenue and G Street, the Hampton Police Division said.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a vehicle crash that killed a person in the Wythe part of the city Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 3:45 a.m., dispatchers got a call about a crash near West Pembroke Avenue and G Street, the police division said. Officers later found a 46-year-old man who was seriously hurt after being hit by a car.

He was taken to the hospital, but he didn't survive. His name won't be shared until his next of kin has been notified.

The driver stayed nearby and is cooperating with investigators.