Yip, yip, hooray! Barktoberfest to return to Hampton

The best part? You and your pooch can put on your spookiest (or cutest) costumes for a chance to win cash prizes.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a previous Barktoberfest in October 2018

Furry friends and their families will be everywhere at Mill Point Park in Hampton on October 8.

The Peninsula SPCA and Downtown Hampton will host their annual Barktoberfest celebration from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., with all the proceeds going to the pets and programs through the SPCA.

There will be live music, food trucks, games, craft beer tastings from local breweries and more.

The best part? You and your pooch can put on your spookiest (or cutest) costumes for a chance to win cash prizes.

You can even learn how to save a life while you're there by watching a pet CPR demonstration.

If you bought an advance ticket for this event, you can get your wristbands and t-shirts ahead of time at the Peninsula SPCA on October 4 and 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Don't worry, though - you can still get a ticket the day of the event. It'll be $10 per person, and certain bundled ticket packages may also be available.