NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One thousand people were treated to a free holiday meal in Newport News, Saturday. It’s part of the “Feeding 1,000” initiative put on by a local community leader and a team of volunteers.

Founder and Organizer Andrew Shannon has been doing it for years.

"This is our tenth year and we really enjoy being here just to show the community that we care and that we love," Shannon said. "That's what this time of the year is about."

With just days until the Christmas holiday, volunteers teamed up to make sure anyone in need of a hot meal, this season, can get one.

They cooked pounds of food for the big event at Ivy Tower in Newport News.

"Turkey, macaroni and cheese, green beans - plenty of desserts! Yams, everything you can think of," Shannon said.

He explained it’s all about bringing the community together and giving back.

"Just one ray of hope, sunshine, and bringing light - that can illuminate any room of darkness," he said. "And we've been able to shed light into this community and that's what we're going to continue to do because we care."

Shannon is no stranger to helping others. He also hosts “Feeding 5,000” during the Thanksgiving holiday.

At that dinner last month, more than 5,000 people turned up for a free meal.

"The community has been coming throughout the day and the spirits are high and elevated," Shannon said. "We've got music, got a wonderful DJ, and did I mention the food - everything - is free! It's free and delicious! It's free and open to the public."

