14-year-old boy missing from Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Lemoyne "Bear" Williams.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Lemoyne was last seen Tuesday, but didn't say where.

He's a Black teen about 5 feet 5 inches tall, and he weighs 130 lbs. He has brown eyes and his hair is in short twists.

The NCMEC says Lemoyne was wearing dark shorts and was shirtless when he went missing.

Japharii Jones, Lemoyne's uncle, told 13News Now that a search party is starting at the Piggly Wiggly in Newport news around 3 p.m. That's on Jefferson Avenue.