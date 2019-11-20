NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's that time of year, when your wallet gets tighter with all that spending for the holidays.

The Newport News Police Department hopes enticing people with money to buy gifts will help officers round up criminals.

Right now, the department is searching for 18 people who have active warrants.

Their crimes range from Probation Violations to Fraud, from Assault to Abduction and just about everything in between.

The mug shots are of five women and 13 men.

The department put their faces out again on twitter and included a reminder about the reward money you could get by turning in those who are wanted.

They are searching for:

Brittney Jeanine Crafton,

Ronald Jeffrey Croley,

Corey Daniels,

Duane Davis Jr.,

James Melvin Dudley III,

Dustin Brandon Jackson,

Kenneth Wyatt Jackson Jr.,

Crystal Alease Johnson,

Harold Wayne Lafreniere,

Henry David Luna,

Sabrina Lawon McKiver,

Dajade Elijah Melby,

Michael Anthony Patrick,

Stacy Lyn Perkins,

Javon George Price,

Bryana Robles,

Michael Jacqune Underwood, or

Gregory Allen Wynn

Newport News police are searching for Brittney Crafton, Ronald Croley, Corey Daniels, Duane Davis Jr., James Dudley III and Dustin Jackson.

Newport News Police Depatment, Twitter

Newport News police are searching for Kenneth Jackson Jr., Crystal Johnson, Harold Lafreniere, Henry Luna, Sabrina McKiver and Dajade Melby.

Newport News Police Depatment, Twitter

Newport News police are searching for Michael Patrick, Stacy Perkins, Javon Price, Bryana Robles, Michael Underwood and Gregory Wynn.

Newport News Police Depatment, Twitter

If you know the whereabouts of any of the 18 people the NNPD is looking for call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You may get a reward just in time for the holidays.

The department's full tweet can be read below.

