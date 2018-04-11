NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — An 18-year-old man was shot by a passing vehicle Saturday night, police said.

Around 7:33 p.m., police were called to a shooting near 74th Street and Chestnut Avenue, Assistant PIO Brandon Maynard said.

Arriving officers found an 18 year old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. His injury wasn't considered life threatening.

The man told police he was shot by someone in a passing vehicle while he was standing on the corner.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Maynard said there were also no reports of gunshots heard in the area.

The victim was transported by medics to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police are still investigating this incident.

