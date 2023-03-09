2 hurt after car crashes into Penisula Health District building

The driver and a health department employee were hurt and taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after a car drove into the Penisula Health District building in Newport News on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the car crashed into the building in the 400 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard at around 3 p.m.

The driver and a health department employee were hurt and taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

"We are wishing the best and a speedy recovery for those that were injured... The health department recognizes this is a traumatic event for our employees and are working with employee assistance," VDH officials said.