2 hurt after food truck catches fire at Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a vendor's food truck caught on fire at Newport News Shipbuilding on Tuesday morning.

According to shipyard spokesman Todd Corillo, the fire broke out at 10:40 a.m. while located on the shipyard's property. Fire officials from the shipyard and from the City of Newport News responded to the scene.

The fire was quickly put out, but two employees of the vending company had to be taken to the hospital. Their names and conditions aren't known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Newport News Shipbuilding released the following statement in response to the incident: