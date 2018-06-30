NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 21-year-old man died after he was found shot in Newport News Friday night, an official said.

Glenn Lamont Travers, of Virginia Beach, died from his injuries at 1:03 a.m. Saturday, Newport News PIO Kelly King said.

Shots were fired near the intersection of Dresden Drive and Tricia Lane. Officers responded to a call at 9:55 p.m. about the shooting.

That's in the same area a 24-year-old woman, Eimaja Jada Harris, was found shot dead Thursday night.

Travers was found on the scene with at least one gunshot wound.

There are no suspects at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police have not said if the two shooting were related.

